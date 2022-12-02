National

Supreme Court set aside Kerala High Court order granting bail to four accused, including a former Director General of Police (DGP), in alleged frame-up of scientist #NambiNarayanan in 1994 #ISROEspionageCase

A bench comprising Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar has sent the matter back to the Kerala high court for fresh consideration of the anticipatory bail pleas of the accused individually. The Kerala High Court order was issued in 2021 in the matter. The bench also directed the CBI not to arrest the four accused for five weeks.

