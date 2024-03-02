Coal India inks pact with IIMs to boost PM’s mission Gati Shakti

Sambalpur : Energy major Coal India Limited on Friday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Managements (IIM) Mumbai and Sambalpur, marking a crucial step in multimodal connectivity infrastructure for coal transportation in alignment with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan 2021.

The collaboration, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two IIMs and Coal India, brings together industry expertise and academic excellence, promising a transformative leap in logistic efficiency, contributing to economic growth and environmental sustainability.

The MoU, signed by Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), MCL, on behalf of Coal India, with Prof Manoj K Tiwari, Director, IIM-Mumbai and Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM-Sambalpur, and was exchanged in the presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri PM Prasad, Chairman, Coal India and Shri Uday Anant Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Under this initiative, a one-year PGP-Ex programme in “Logistics and Operations Excellence through Digitisation” is to be conducted for the Executives of Coal India, serving in MCL and other subsidiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri PM Prasad praised IIMs and MCL for the initiative.