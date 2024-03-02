ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India organises Multi-Speciality Health Camps in 11 Villages of Mahakalapada Block

Kendrapara : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steelmakers, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative Project “Aarogya”, has organised multi-speciality health camps in eleven villages of Mahakalapada block, Kendrapara.

Aiming to provide quality healthcare facilities to people around its operating areas, the first health camp was organized at Kharinasi village, wherein a team of medical specialists including a Gynaecologist, Dermatologist, Ophthalmologist, Paediatrician, and Medicine specialist provided free medical check-up and consultation services to the community. Based on the prescriptions, free medicines were distributed among the patients.

The camp was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Niranjan Sarangi, Medical Officer In-charge, CHC-Mahakalapada; Smt. Banita Rout, Sarpanch of Kharinasi; Shri Sanjiv Singh, Head Finance, Odisha Operations – AM/NS India, Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head CSR – AM/NS India, other officials of the company, and villagers of Kharinasi.

On the occasion, Dr. Vikas Yadvendu said, “We believe that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, and by bringing essential health services directly to our community, we hope to make a meaningful difference in their lives. Our structured CSR programs are designed for the holistic development of communities, and this initiative is yet another step in our goal to contribute towards improving the overall health of the people of Kendrapara region”.

Following the camp at Kharinasi, AM/NS India organized similar multi-speciality health camps in ten more villages under Batighar and Ramnagar panchayats. A total of 1629 members from the community benefited from these camps. With a commitment to preventive health care, early detection, and education, the health camps offered a comprehensive range of services including medical check-ups, screenings, medicines, and health counselling. Managed by HelpAge India, the camps featured a team of experienced healthcare professionals and volunteers dedicated to serving participants with compassion and expertise.