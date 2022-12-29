CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presides over review meeting of UD, TCP and Municipal Corporations

New Delhi : Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over the review meeting of Urban Development, Town and Country Planning and Municipal Corporations, asked the officers to come up with a concrete plan to provide proper housing for slum dwellers, particularly in Shimla town so that they can live in a better and hygienic environment by providing them affordable houses and better living conditions.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that efforts must be made to make all the Municipalities self-sufficient and self-sustainable. He said that for this, efforts must be made to create sources of income. He also directed the officers of Shimla Municipal Corporation to ensure that the issue of Sanjauli Parking must be resolved immediately so that the Corporation could earn income from this ambitious project. He also directed the officers to ensure optimum use of the Tutikandi Parking. He said that the offices which were functioning in hired private buildings must be shifted to this Parking where about six floors were lying vacant.

Chief Minister said that the State Government was also contemplating to create a few Municipal Corporations in the State particularly in growing towns such as Una, Hamirpur and Baddi-Barotiwala etc. provided they fulfill all the required norms. He said that this would not only stop unplanned construction but also ensure planned development of these fast-emerging towns. He said that the authorities must also ensure planned development of these areas, besides laying special thrust on construction of parking and children parks.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that various welfare schemes were being implemented in the State but people were not aware of these schemes. He directed the officers to ensure wide publicity of these schemes so that the general public could be benefitted at large.

Chief Minister also directed the officers to bring proper Property Tax Reforms in ULBs to make them more self-sustainable. He said that service ducts would be provided in the Shimla town to make the city free from overhanging service wires. He said that the construction of service duct from Chotta Shimla to Marina Hotel, from Marina Hotel to Lift and in second phase from lift to Sher-e-Punjab and thereafter upto Vidhan Sabha and Peterhoff was there in pilot project.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that all the public utilities and services must be made online so that the general public do not face any inconvenience. He said that a proper foot path must be constructed. He also expressed his concern over the unplanned construction of the sky walk being constructed from Chotta Shimla to Brockhurst and from Sanjauli Chowk towards Dhalli side. He said that it would have been better if proper footpaths would have been constructed.

Chief Minister said that the State Government was also planning to shift a part of Dhalli HRTC workshop to a suitable place so that Bus Stand for upper Shimla is constructed there. He said that this would reduce traffic congestion in the city and also facilitate the commuters of the upper Shimla area.

While reviewing the meeting of Public Works Department, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that a time limit for invitation and processing of tenders for online publication must be fixed for seven days for all the State works including NABARD. He said that all the tendering process must be completed within twenty days. He said that this would be saving time in construction of developmental works. He said that DPRs must be prepared before tenders are floated. He said that the concerned officers responsible for any delay would be held responsible and a strict action would be taken against the erring officer.

MLAs Anirudh Singh, Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Harish Janartha also gave their valuable suggestions on the occasion.

Chief Secretary R.D. Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretaries Subhasish Panda and Devesh Kumar, OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, MD HRTC Sandeep Kumar and other senior officers attended the meeting.