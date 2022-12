New Delhi : Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Odisha for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Dash called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

He handed over an invitation to Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on behalf of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his august presence in Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup-2023 being organized at Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela from 13th to 29th January, 2023.

Chief Minister thanked for this invitation.