Himachal Pradesh Government provides Rs. 500 festive grant to residents of Model Children Home, Nari Seva Sadan and Institute for Children with Special Abilities

New Delhi : Upliftment of poor and downtrodden is the top most priority of present State Government and immediately after becoming the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is making all possible efforts to realize all the promises that the government has made during the election campaign. After taking the oath as the Chief Minister the very day he visited Balika Ashram and directed officials to provide all the necessary facilities to the students of this Ashram.

After assuming the reins of state the present State Government with a target to serve the humanity and for the betterment of people has taken many ambitious steps which would ensure the development of weaker section of society and would also strengthen their economic condition.

Secretary Social Justice and Empowerment M. Sudha Devi today here said that in compliance to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s announcement to provide Festive grant to all Child Care Institutions, Old Age Homes, Nari Seva Sadan, Shakti Sadan, Special Homes etc. during his visit to Model Children Homes, Nari Seva Sadan and Institute for Children with Special Abilities at Dhalli on Wednesday the Government has issued notification to provide Rs. 500 to each resident of these institutions during festivals as festive grant.

She said that apart from the festive grant the government would also make special arrangements for the residents of these institutions during these festivals. She said that these Festivals would includes Lohri and Makar Sakranti (Maghi) and Holi.

M. Sudha Devi further said that Social Justice and Empowerment department would also perform the burning of Lohri fire, distribution of peanuts, rewari, gacchak, til ke ladoo, chikki (til), the premises would be decorated and khichari would be made during the Lohri festival. She said that during Holi skin friendly organic colours, sweets gujjia would be distributed and special meals/festivals would be provided to all the residents of Child Care Institutions, Old Age Homes, Nari Seva Sadan, Sakti Sadan and Special Homes etc..