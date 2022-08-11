CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will communicate by distributing loans to women self-help groups

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will interact with the women of self-help groups on Friday, August 12. About 300 group member sisters from different districts of the state will attend the programme to be held at the Chief Minister’s residence at 2.30 pm. CM Shri Chouhan will also distribute bank loan amount of about Rs 200 crore to the groups. The programme will be telecast live through regional channels and social media including Doordarshan.

Under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, social and economic empowerment of poor women of rural areas is being done by connecting them with self-help groups. About 3 lakh 84 thousand self-help groups have been formed in 45 thousand villages of the state. About 43 lakh families are associated with these groups. Out of these, 16 lakh 79 thousand families have been connected with agriculture and 6 lakh 19 thousand families with other activities.

In the Panchayat elections, about 17 thousand members of these self-help groups have been elected on the posts of Panch, Sarpanch, Janpad and District Panchayat members. Of these, 1907 were elected Sarpanch, 429 Up Sarpanch, 46 District Panchayat members, 381 Janpad members and 14 thousand 378 have become Panchs. For the first time such a large participation of self-help groups has been seen in Panchayat Raj Institutions.

The state government has also made arrangements to provide adequate bank loans to self-help groups. Aajeevika Mart portal has been created for the purchase and sale of products of the groups. About 6 thousand 700 products of groups have been uploaded on this. The women of the groups have done business worth Rs 500 crore from the portal so far. Group member sisters have prepared about 63 lakh Tirangas in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’. Self-help groups are also doing the work of preparing school uniforms.