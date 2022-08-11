The state becomes tricolor with various activities in Har Ghar Tiranga

New Delhi : “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign is being run with full enthusiasm in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Due to various activities in all the cities and rural areas including the capital Bhopal, the whole state is is coloured in the tricolour. Many innovations have also taken place in these activities. That have made headlines at the national level. Among the innovations are class on the history of the tricolor by the Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, tricolor was hoisted on a cruise in Bhopal’s Upper Lake, the Tiranga yatra from all the cities to the panchayat level, rally, tree plantation, blood donation, meditation along with the human chain displaying patriotism and national flag, tiranga shape made by the students.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan’s appeal to the people of the state for public participation in making the campaign successful has proved to be very effective. As a result, members of the Cabinet, MPs, MLAs and newly-elected public representatives of panchayat and urban bodies, social institutions, traders, religious leaders, government departments and school-college students have been actively participating in the campaign for the past one week. The daily activities for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ have made the entire state tricolored.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told public representatives, citizens of every section of the society, students and social service organizations that the country has got freedom through struggle, sacrifice, and penance. The country is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to take inspiration from martyrs and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country. He said that the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign has provided an opportunity to celebrate the festival of freedom with joy and enthusiasm. The Chief Minister has appealed to the people of the state to hoist the tricolor flag in their homes during the period from August 13 to 15.

With various activities being undertaken to make people aware about the national flag, the feeling of respect and patriotism towards the national flag has been created in the hearts and mind of every citizen of the state. From city to village, common people have taken a pledge to hoist the tricolor at their homes with pride. Tricolors are being made in large quantities by the women self-help groups of the state, which have been arranged by the local administration to make them available to the general public free of cost.

Joint activities of Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan with public representatives, various departments, educational and social institutions, youth and social workers are being carried out continuously by the district and police administration in all the districts. Mass media has also played an important role in creating awareness about the campaign among all sections. Public awareness work is being done by the police department at the police station level with citizens and school children by taking out tricolor yatra and rally.