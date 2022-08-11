CM Shivraj Chouhan will interact directly with beneficiary children of “Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Bal Seva Yojana” on August 12

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a direct dialogue with the beneficiary children of “Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Bal Seva Yojna” on August 12 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Children from child care organisations of Bhopal have also been invited to the programme. About 250 children from different districts of the state will participate in this programme to be held at the Chief Minister’s residence at 11 am. Raksha Sutras will be tied to the Chief Minister by the children and various presentations will also be given. CM Shri Chouhan will also distribute gifts to the invited children.

Director Women and Child Development Dr. Ram Rao Bhonsle told that the Chief Minister will communicate with the children who wait be able to participate in this programme through VC. The programme will broadcast live through regional channels and social media including Doordarshan.

Financial assistance of Rs. 5 thousand per month, distribution of free food grains and education related assistance is being provided to 1399 beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Covid Bal Seva Yojana, launched to help the children orphaned due to Covid in the state. Children who lost either of the pareent due to Covid and the family is in difficult financial condition are being given the benefit of sponsorship and foster care scheme at the rate of Rs 2 thousand per child per month. Under government sponsorship and foster care, there are 2040 beneficiary children are being benefitted in the state. Apart from government sponsorship, 5647 children have been sponsored by industrial units, social organisations, businessmen and dignitaries in private sponsorship, which is an innovative initiative of its kind in the country.

To provide assistance to such children who have become orphans due to any reason and are living with their relatives or guardians and to rehabilitate the children above 18 years of age in the society who have left the child care institutions by providing them financial and educational assistance, a new “Mukhya Mantri Bal Ashirwad Yojana” is also being launched in which financial assistance will be given not only to the orphan children of the community, but help of Rs. 5 thousand per month will also be given for assistance in vocational training, internship and coaching to children above 18 years who are released from child care institutions.