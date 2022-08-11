CM Shivraj Chouhan pays tribute to soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the incident of cowardly terrorist attack on Army Camp in Rajouri, Jammu. Paying humble tributes to the soldiers martyred in the incident, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has prayed for the departed souls and strength to their families to bear this immense loss.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the nation is proud of the brave soldiers who killed the terrorists by thwarting the terrorist attack on the army camp. The pride and honor of the country increases only from the soldiers of the army. These soldiers stand firm like a strong wall and tolerate attacks. The sacrifice of these soldiers will not go in vain.