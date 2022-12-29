CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remembers tribal warrior revered Bhima Nayak

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remembered the great tribal warrior revered Bhima Nayak on his sacrifice day. Recalling the contribution of Bhima Nayak to protect the freedom and culture of the country, CM Shri Chouhan has tweeted that “People will always be proud of the hero who fought till the last breath of his life to protect the freedom, traditions and culture of the motherland. I pay my floral tributes on sacrifice day of Bhima Nayak, who attacked the British valiantly with his bow and arrow.