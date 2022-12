New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage on the Prakashotsav of the revered tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Govind Singh. In his tweet, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has referred to the thoughts of Sahib-e-Kamal, Revered Guru Govind Singh “You can attain God only by the good deeds done by you.” Expressing his sentiments, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has written that the teachings of revered Guru Govind Singh will always inspire for the service of religion and humanity.