New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings during his stay in Puducherry. He also planted a palm sapling in the Lagoon Sarovar resort complex. CM Shri Chouhan has been planting saplings continuously since February 19, 2021, in fulfillment of his resolve to plant saplings every day. He certainly plants saplings daily as per his resolution even during their stay in the state and outside the state.