CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to Shri Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to eminent social reformer Shri Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his anniversary. CM Shri Chouhan garlanded his portrait by paying floral tributes in the auditorium at his residence office.

Shri Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was born on September 26, 1820 in Veer Singh village of Medinipur district of Bengal. Shri Ishwar Chandra was honoured with the title of Vidyasagar because of his erudition in Sanskrit and philosophy. He is called the patron of the downtrodden and the poor. Due to his efforts, the law for widow marriage was passed in the year 1856. While raising his voice to educate daughters, he also opposed child marriage. Shri Vidyasagar passed away on 29 July 1891.