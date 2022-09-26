CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants Karanj, Badam and Teak saplings

New Delhi : Along with Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MLA Smt. Krishna Gaur planted saplings on her birthday. Smt. Gaur’s son Shri Akash Gaur, daughter-in-law Smt. Neha Gaur and grandson Shri Vyom Gaur also planted saplings. CM Shri Chouhan planted saplings of Karanj, Badam and Teak (sagwan/sagoun) in Smart City Park. Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Dr. Ikram Hashmi, Shri Syed Javed Ali, Sushri Nilofar Khan, Sushri Sime Philip, Sushri Prachi Jain and Shri Hariom Jatav of New Life Development society also participated in plantation.

New Life Development Society works for environment, water conservation, health and sanitation. The society is active in keeping the city livable. The society is specially working with the children in schools for plantation, cleanliness and water conservation. Special work has been done by the society in providing help to the needy people during the Corona period.

Importance of plants

The Karanj sapling planted today is considered important in Ayurvedic medicine. Karanj is also used in religious works. Badam is a dry fruit. Technically it is the seed of the fruit of the Badam tree. The Badam tree bears pink and white fragrant flowers. Teak is a dicotyledonous tree and remains green throughout the year. Its leaves are quite large.