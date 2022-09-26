No poor should be deprived due to technical reasons in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that while giving our best performance, we should lead the state on the path of development and be continuously active in providing better and happy life to the people of the state by implementation of public welfare schemes. With this idea, the development activities of the districts, implementation of schemes and law and order situation are reviewed in the morning meetings. On the beginning of the holy festival of Navratri, we pray to Devi Maa to shower her blessings on the state and the country and wish everyone well.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan wished all the public representatives and officers present in the review meeting of Anuppur district a happy Navratri from the residence office at 7 am. District in-charge and Tribal Affairs Minister Sushri Meena Singh, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Bisahulal Singh, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries of various departments, and Shahdol Commissioner Shri Rajiv Sharma attended the meeting virtually.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that development work should have quality, work should be done in time limit, benefit of public welfare schemes should be given to all the eligible beneficiaries and there should be a positive attitude among the general public towards government works and activities, with this resolve we should do our duty. Good performers are encouraged and honoured and this has been implemented as well. But in cases of delay, arbitrariness and irregularities, punishment and legal action have to be taken, which also makes me sad. It should be our endeavor to ensure that development and public welfare works should be done only in a positive environment.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed happiness for the improvement in infant mortality rate and the achievement of Anuppur district in acquiring the first position in the state for the management of T.B. He said that this has been possible only due to the hard work and effective coordination of the entire team. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is necessary to stop encroachment for the protection of the origin place of Maa Narmada in Amarkantak.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reviewed the Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan, Amrit Sarovar, one district-one product, power system, law and order, condition of roads, nutrition food distribution in Anganwadi, street vendor scheme, Mukhyamantri Ration Aapke Dwar Yojana etc. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also discussed various complaints received in CM helpline and their redressal.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the scheme should be implemented by taking the villagers into confidence in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. Check dams should be developed, stop dams and ponds should be planned and implemented in the villages where there is no source of water, to increase the ground water level,. It is necessary to ensure that no poor are deprived due to technical reasons in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In this regard, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed Principal Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Shri Umakant Umrao to identify the reasons behind this problem over phone in the morning. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that if necessary, these points would be discussed at the central government level. The construction of Amrit Sarovars should be as per the intention of Prime Minister Shri Modi. Minister-in-charge and public representatives should regularly inspect the under-construction Amrit Sarovars. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought information about the reasons for non-availability of nutritious food in 10 anganwadi centers in the month of February-March. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed the collector for continuous cross checking of distribution of nutritional food.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the activities of ‘One District-One Product” scheme should be taken seriously. The plan should not be just on paper. Strong efforts should be made to develop entrepreneurship in the district through the products of the district and establish the identity of the district. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that officers should be posted immediately in the urban bodies where municipal officers are not posted. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave instructions to the Principal Secretary Public Works Shri Neeraj Mandloi on telephone to conduct a technical examination of the problem of landslide damage of the main road going from Anuppur to Rajendra village. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought information about the progress of construction of bridge at Anuppur railway gate. He said that the activities of the district would be reviewed again after two months.

It was informed that work is to be done in 577 villages under Jal Jeevan Mission, of which water has started coming in 77 schemes. On the expression of dissatisfaction with the work by Minister Bisahulal Singh, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to submit the report of these villages again in 15 days. It was informed that 35 percent work has been completed in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in urban and 92 percent in rural areas. The remaining houses will be completed by January. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that after completion of the house, programs of Griha Pravesh should be organized with public representatives. This will help in creating an environment of joy, ensuring transparency and creating ethical pressure on all aspects of housing construction. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to keep a vigil on those demanding unreasonable amount for the release of installment under the housing scheme and instructed the collector to examine such suspicious cases.

It was told that 221 camps were organized in the district under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva’ campaign. Of these, 11 thousand applications were received, out of which 967 have been resolved. All the hostels are being linked in the Urja Saaksharta Abhiyan. 107 Amrit Sarovars are to be constructed in the district, out of which work on 81 has already started. Power is being supplied for 23 hours 35 minutes from non-agricultural feeders of the district and 21 hours 36 minutes from mixed feeders. In the Adopt an Anganwadi campaign, 1145 Anganwadi centers of the district have been adopted by public representatives and officials. The work of constructing boundary wall of 190 Anganwadi centers in the district is in progress. Work is also being done on priority to provide electricity connections in Anganwadi centres. Under the ;Mukhya Mantri Ration Aapke Dwar’ scheme, 35 thousand families of 283 villages are being provided ration through 20 vehicles. A special drive has been launched to plant lemon grass in about 85 acres of land in the district. Work is being done for packaging and branding of Gul Bakavali, Tomato and Kondo in “One District – One Product”.