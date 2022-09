New Delhi : Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel arrived at Dongargarh on the first day of Navratri festival today to visit Maa Bamleshwari Temple. During the visit, Chief Minister performed customary rituals at the temple and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state. On the occasion, Mr. Baghel extended hearty greetings of Navratri festival to the people of the state.