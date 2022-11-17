CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to Punjab Kesari Late Shri Lala Lajpat Rai on his death anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to Punjab Kesari freedom fighter Late Shri Lala Lajpat Rai on his death anniversary. CM Shri Chouhan garlanded his portrait in the residence office auditorium and paid floral tributes.

The country’s leading freedom fighter Shri Lala Lajpat Rai was born on 28 January 1865 in Moga district of Punjab. Shri Lala Lajpat Rai, Shri Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Shri Bipin Chandra Pal are known as Lal-Bal-Pal. Lala Lajpat Rai together with Swami Dayanand Saraswati made Arya Samaj popular. His loyalty and patriotism for the country will always remain immortal.