CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoles the demise of former MP Shri Phoolchand Verma

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the demise of former MP Shri Phoolchand Verma. In a message released through the media, CM Shri Chouhan said that former MP Shri Phoolchand Verma, who expanded the organisation of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party in Malwa, was one of the main pillars of the organisation. He was very popular among the public. He represented Ujjain-Shajapur in the Parliament. As a Member of Parliament, he created a new history of solving the problems of the area and serving the people. He was engaged round the clock in the service of the poor, the afflicted, the downtrodden, the exploited, the sufferers and the poor. The void created by his demise in the political scenario of Madhya Pradesh cannot be filled easily. Paying floral tributes at the feet of Late Shri Verma, CM Shri Chouhan has prayed to the Supreme Father the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family, friends and followers to bear this profound grief.