CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants Blue Gulmohar, Karanj and Sarika Indica saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings of Neela Gulmohar, Karanj and Sarika Indica in the Smart City Garden. Blue Gulmohar flowers are popular in horticulture due to their unique beauty. Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, representatives of Anmol Jeevan Sanstha Bhopal and social workers Sarvshri Rahul Nagar, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Rajaram Shivhare and Rajesh Chouksey participated in the plantation. The organisation is engaged in helping the elderly, helpless, sick and Divyang people and arrangements are made for their rehabilitation and treatment. The organisation has provided treatment to many elderly and helpless people in collaboration with Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal. Radium has been installed on the horns of about 5,000 cattle in the city to prevent road accidents. The organisation is also working for the rescue and treatment of injured cattle. Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Sarvashri Ayan Khan, Varun Sengar, Ashish Meena, Mohan Soni, Kartik Meena, Pragesh, Sushri Veena Srivastava, Sanidhya Jain, Rahul, Naresh, Ayan Ali and Dr. Jishan Hanif of Anmol Jeevan Sanstha also planted saplings.