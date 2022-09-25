CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay on his anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to the pioneer of Integral Humanism Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his anniversary. CM Shri Chouhan garlanded his portrait in the auditorium at his residence office.

Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay was born on September 25, 1916 in Nagla Chandrabhan village of Mathura. He was a thinker, organiser of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and also co-founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Presenting the Sanatan ideology of India in an epoch-making form, he gave the country the vision of Integral Humanism. He wanted a strong and powerful India. Along with politics, he also had a keen interest in literature. He passed away on February 11, 1968.