PM Narendra Modi discusses leopards of Kuno with countrymen in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that cheetahs have attracted the most attention of the countrymen in the recent past. People from all corners of the country expressed happiness on the arrival of cheetahs. One hundred and thirty crore Indians are happy, full of pride, this is a symbol of the love of nature of the people of India. A common question people have in their minds as to when they would get to see the cheetahs. In his man ki baat programme, Prime Minister Shri Modi discussed about the cheetahs with the countrymen for whom the cheetahs of Kuno are a subject of curiosity.

It may be noted that the Kuno National Park located in Sheopur district was chosen on the initiative of Prime Minister Shri Modi for the restoration of cheetahs in the country. Prime Minister Shri Modi released cheetahs from Africa at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district on September 17, on the occasion of his birthday. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Shri Modi for choosing Madhya Pradesh for the introduction of cheetahs in India, describing it as the biggest event of wildlife.

The Prime Minister said that a task force has been formed to see how cheetahs have been able to mingle in the new environment. On this basis, a decision will be taken a few months later on when the cheetahs will be made open to the public. Prime Minister Shri Modi said that I am assigning some work to all of you. For this a competition will be organized on the platform of ‘MyGov’, in which I urge people to share something. You have to tell what the name of the campaign being run with cheetahs should be named. The Prime Minister said that can we think of naming cheetahs also. You can decide what name to call each of these cheetahs. A somewhat traditional name would be good, because anything related to our society, culture, tradition and heritage attracts us easily.

Prime Minister Shri Modi said that you should also tell how humans should treat animals. In our fundamental duties also, emphasis has been laid on respect for animals. Appealing to all the people to participate in this competition, Prime Minister Shri Modi said that it is possible that you could get a chance to see cheetahs as a prize in the competition.