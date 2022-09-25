Team of 298 players from Madhya Pradesh will go to Gujarat in the national game

New Delhi : The 36th National Games are being held in Gujarat after a long gap of seven years. Madhya Pradesh is participating in 25 sports, involving 298 players and 86 officials. Last time in the National Games held in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh stood sixth with 91 medals. This time the goal is to be in the top five. The National Games to be held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12 will be held in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat and Bhavnagar.

Director Sports Shri Ravikumar Gupta said that Madhya Pradesh is well prepared for the National Games, the results are expected to be the same as we expect. Last time we were in sixth place. This time we will cross the 100 medal mark and also improve our rank. He said that all the players participating in the national games are enhancing the state’s honour. Winners of the first three positions will be awarded cash prizes and winners of the fourth and fifth place will be awarded with certificates.

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association Shri Digvijay Singh said that the M.P. team has been selected on the basis of qualification. We have organized all the sports camps in collaboration with the association. On allowing players from outside MP to play he said that as per rules, all the states give opportunities to outside players, we have also selected Madhya Pradesh team by the same rule. Joint Director BS Yadav said that we have ensured all the preparations and arrangements. This time our team will do better. For all sports, the department has given responsibility to its officers. All the coaches and players are working hard in the camps set up in the state. Sports Department has delivered sports material to all the camps through the M.P Olympic Association.

Prize money

The state government provides cash prize of Rs.5 lakh to the gold medalist of the national sport, Rs.3 lakh 20 thousand to the silver medalist and Rs.3 lakh 20 thousand to the bronze medalist. This time the players placing fourth and fifth place will also be given certificates as an incentive.