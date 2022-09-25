‘Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan is based on Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay’s concept of ‘​“Nar Seva Hi Narayan Seva’ – CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay believed that public is God, Daridra is Narayan and service to them is service to God. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the state government is realizing this resolve of public service with effective implementation of public welfare schemes. No eligible person should be deprived of the benefits of public welfare schemes, to ensure this, special camps are being organized in every ward in t urban areas and all gram panchayats of the state under ‘Mukhyamantri Jan Seva’ campaign. Public representatives are also actively participating in the camps along with government officials and employees. Approvals are being provided to every eligible person promptly and being linked to the schemes. “Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva” campaign is the medium to implement Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay’s idea of ​​“Nar Seva Hi Narayan Seva”.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed this view at the site of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay statue located at Lal Ghati in Bhopal. He garlanded the statue of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, and paid floral tributes. MLA and former Pro-tem Speaker Shri Rameshwar Sharma, Mayor Smt. Malti Rai, Social Worker Shri Sumit Pachauri and Shri Bhagwan Das Sabnani were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay was the pioneer of the idea of ​​Integral Humanism. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi, activities are being conducted to ensure “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” as per the ideas of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay. India is emerging on the global stage as a powerful, prosperous, enriched and proud nation. We are committed for the upliftment of the nation and society as per Pt. Upadhyay ideas.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also distributed saplings to the workers in the ‘Hara-Bhara Madhya Pradesh’ campaign of Yuva Morcha.