CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays homage to Mahatma Phule on death anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered floral tributes to Mahatma Phule at his portrait in the Chief Minister’s residence hall on his death anniversary. On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan remembered the contribution of Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule.

Mahatma Phule’s introduction

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule was born on April 11, 1827 in Pune. His family came to Pune from Satara several generations ago and started making gajras (flower) etc. Therefore, these people engaged in the work of phool (flowers) came to be known as ‘Phule’. Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was an Indian social reformer, social enlightener, thinker, social worker, writer, philosopher and revolutionary activist. He is also known as Mahatma Phule, Jyotiba or Jotiba Phule. Jyotiba established ‘Satyashodhak Samaj’ in the year 1873 to provide justice to the poor and weaker sections. Seeing his social service, he was given the title of ‘Mahatma’ in the year 1888 in a huge gathering in Mumbai. Mahatma Phule did many works for the upliftment of women and the Dalits. He was a strong supporter of providing education to all sections of the society. He was against the caste based division and discrimination prevalent in the Indian society.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was opposed to child marriage and he supported widow remarriage. He wanted to free the society from evil practices and superstitions. He spent his whole life in providing education to women, making women aware of their rights. Mahatma Phule wanted to save women from gender discrimination. He established the first school for girls in India in Pune. Phule used to be very upset and saddened by the then pathetic condition of women. That is why he firmly decided that he would continue to bring about revolutionary changes in the society. He himself imparted education to his wife Savitri Bai Phule. Savitri Bai Phule was the first female teacher of India. Jyotirao Phule died on November 28, 1890 in Pune.