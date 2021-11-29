JIO’S NEW UNLIMITED PLANS CONTINUE TO PROVIDE BEST VALUE IN THE INDUSTRY

Mumbai : In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans. These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries.

The new unlimited plans will go-live on 1st December 2021 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.