New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today offered prayers to Maa Vindhyavasini in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Shri Chouhan’s wife Smt. Sadhna Singh also accompanied him. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan prayed to Maa Vindhyavasini for the progress of Madhya Pradesh and the country, welfare of the world and every home, to be filled with happiness, prosperity, peace and good luck to all.