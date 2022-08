New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated India’s Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on becoming the first Indian to win the Diamond League title. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Neeraj Chopra is a precious gem of the country in the sports world. He created history by winning the title and has become a source of inspiration for the younger generation. Neeraj Chopra topped the Lausanne Diamond League 2022 with a throw of 89.08m.