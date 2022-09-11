CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspects the release site of cheetahs

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Union Minister of Forests and Environment Shri Bhupendra Yadav and Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar today visited the site for the release of African Cheetahs by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 17th September at Kuno National Park. On this occasion MP Shri VD Sharma and senior officers of forest department were present.

In connection with the shifting of the first consignment of cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park, the arrangements were also reviewed by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan after discussing with the officials. During this, he inspected the two enclosures made for the release of the cheetahs and took stock of the arrangements made for the release of the cheetahs at the release site.