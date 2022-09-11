Displaced villages of Kuno Palpur will be given status of Rajasva Gram: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that villages that are still Majra Tolas and have been displaced from Kuno National Park, will be given the status of complete Rajasva Gram. The process has begun from today itself. He said that 5 skill development centers would be set up in this area. In these, employment will be made available by imparting training to the local youth. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the Cheetah Mitra Sammelan held at Kuno National Park today.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is coming to Kuno National Park on September 17 to gift cheetahs. This will be a historic occasion for us. Kuno National Park will make its mark at the international level. The task of shifting cheetahs from one continent to another is a marvelous task. Cheetahs from the African country Namibia are being settled in the Kuno National Park. Prime Minister Shri Modi will release the cheetahs in the Kuno Palpur enclosure on his birthday. Union Minister of Forests and Environment, Shri Bhupendra Yadav has given his full cooperation in bringing this project. He also appreciated the efforts of the local MP and Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar. Overwhelmed by the natural beauty of Kuno, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the natural environment of Kuno National Park and other beautiful scenery including the river Kuno flowing here make this place heavenly.

Union Minister for Forest and Environment, Shri Bhupendra Yadav appreciated the skill communication of the school children present in the program and said that the educational level of the children here is commendable. Children also have environmental awareness. He appreciated the people of the villages settled around Kuno, describing them as simple people and said that they have played an important role in the conservation of the Kuno Reserve Area.

Union Minister Shri Yadav said that continuous efforts are being made in the direction of environmental arrangements under the “Mission Life” of Prime Minister Shri Modi. We have inhabited cities, but in search of peace, we still come looking for forests. The forests of Kuno appear to be giving the message of peace. 17 percent of the world’s total population lives in India and our carbon emissions are very low compared to other countries. He said that it is our responsibility towards the environment that we provide the coming generations their rights in the form of better environmental surroundings.

Anushka Jatav and Saloni Dixit, students of Happydays School, expressed their views about providing internal security to cheetahs. Students Priyanka Jatav and Saloni Dixit presented a handmade cheetah and environment painting to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Questions were asked by the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan to the school children regarding cheetah, wildlife and environment, for which the children were applauded for their correct answers. Shri Nawab Singh Gurjar as the representative of Cheetah friends said that our dreams are being fulfilled today. It is the responsibility of all of us to protect the cheetahs.

Expressing gratitude, Forest Minister Dr. Kunwar Vijay Shah said that the efforts made by the Central Government for the cheetahs are commendable. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Principal Secretary Shri Ashok Varnwal, Commissioner of Gwalior-Chambal division Shri Ashish Saxena along with officers and students and local citizens were present.