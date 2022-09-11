CM Shri Chouhan plants saplings with public representatives and members of voluntary organisations

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today planted saplings in the Smart Garden located in Shyamla Hills and also offered Shramdaan. Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, public representatives and members of voluntary organisations planted saplings of Neem, Gular and Moulshree.

Members of Lions Club Shri Rajesh Bhatt, Shri Mahesh Sharma, Shri Bhupendra Patel, Sushri Jyoti Sharma, Shri Pratik Chakradhar among others participated. The Bhopal unit of the club has been working for environmental protection for many years. Shri Dheeraj Soni and Shri Anil Agarwal ‘Lily’ planted saplings along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on their birthdays. Shri Krishna Mohan Soni and Sushri Preeti Agarwal were also present.

Importance of plants

Moulshree planted today is a medicinal tree, it has been used in Ayurveda for centuries. Rich in antibiotic elements, Neem is known as the supreme medicine. The fruits of Gular are like figs, it is also an important tree from the point of view of Ayurveda.