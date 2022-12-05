CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspects lift irrigation project in Chhipaner, Sehore-Harda road

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that officers-employees who work honestly will be rewarded and those who engage in irregularities will be made to sit at home and we will replace them. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan stated this on Monday after conducting a surprise inspection of Chhipaner irrigation project and construction works of the Sehore-Harda road near Nasrullaganj in Sehore district.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan spot instructed SCS Water Resources Shri S.N. Mishra to complete all the works by December 31 and start irrigation in 5 thousand 70 hectare after testing etc. He said that the quality of pump-pipe line and canals should be of high standard. It is worth mentioning that after the commencement of this scheme, the fields of 69 villages of Sehore and Dewas districts will start getting irrigation water.

Describing the bridge of irrigation scheme as his ambitious and dream project, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that traffic on it will also start soon. The construction work of this bridge has been completed, only some works of the approach road are remaining, that too will be completed by January 3 and if possible, it will be inaugurated on January 5 and will be given as a gift to the citizens of Sehore and Harda districts. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed satisfaction over the work of construction etc.

Surprise inspection of government fair price shop

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan made a surprise inspection of the government fair price shop in Chhipaner. During this, he inquired about regular opening of ration shops and maintenance of stock register. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan checked the quality of the ration by getting the ration kept in the ration shop weighed and through assessment of the prescribed quantity. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought information from beneficiaries who came to the ration shop for ration whether the shop opens on time or not and whether everyone gets ration on time or not. Beneficiaries talked about getting ration on time and told that they have no complaint regarding ration.

CM instructs to add names of eligible youth to voter list

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also discussed with the citizens of Chhipaner regarding the voter list. He instructed to include the names of all voters who have completed 18 years of age in the voter list. He said that no voter’s name should be missed in the voter’s list. Along with this, in the polling stations where the progress is less, Kotwar should get munadi (proclamation) done, so that the names of all eligible youths are added to the voter list. MP Shri Ramakant Bhargav along with other public representatives was present.