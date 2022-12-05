CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts surprise inspection of newly constructed access road and bridge at Chhipaner

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Chhipaner in Sehore district on Monday and conducted a surprise inspection of the newly constructed access road and bridge. CM Shri Chouhan obtained information about the construction work from Executive Engineer Public Works Shri Subhash Patil. He instructed that the construction of the access road should positively be completed by the end of December. Strict action will be taken if the work is not completed on time. CM Shri Chouhan said that the access road and bridge will be dedicated on January 5. He also listened to the problems of the villagers present on the spot and directed the officials to resolve them.

Distance from Harda to Bhopal will be reduced by 35 kilometers

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this bridge connecting Sehore and Harda is my ambitious project. A three kilometer long approach road is being constructed from Chhoti Chhipaner to Narmada river bridge at a cost of Rs. 6 crore 41 lakh. Its construction will be completed by the end of December. With the construction of this road, the distance from Harda to Bhopal will be reduced by about 35 kilometers, which will provide a lot of convenience to the residents of Harda district. A long bridge of 840 meter has been constructed on the border of Harda and Sehore districts at a cost of Rs. 38 crore 66 lakh. With the construction of this access road, the use of this bridge will also start.

Received information about disposed applications of Jan Seva Abhiyan

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discussed with Collector Shri Rishi Garg and inquired about disposal of applications received under the Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan. He also inquired about other roadways in Harda district. He instructed to give top priority to solving people’s problems. Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Shri Mal Singh and other officers were present.