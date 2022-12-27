CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gives instructions for treatment of girl child Akanksha

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed Collector Panna for proper treatment of girl child Sushri Akanksha of Makhanpur Tikuriha village of Ajaygarh Tehsil of Panna district. It had come to the notice of CM Shri Chouhan that the hand of the girl child Akanksha was chopped off after getting stuck in the fodder cutting machine. CM Shri Chouhan instructed the Panna Collector to make arrangements for free and best treatment and care of Akanksha.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has assured the parents of the girl child that the family should not worry in any way. I am with you. Definitely daughter Akanksha will get well soon.

Collector Panna Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra informed that Ku. Akanksha, daughter of Shri Rakesh Rajput, a resident of the district, studies in 6th standard. Panna district civil surgeon Dr. Alok Gupta is treating Akanksha. Arrangements are being made for better treatment of Akanksha.