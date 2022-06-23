National

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses grief over the death of senior journalist Sarvadaman Pathak

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the demise of senior Bhopal journalist  Sarvadaman Pathak. In a message released on social media, CM Shri Chouhan said that this is an irreparable loss. Late Shri Pathak’s life was a chapter of journalism dedicated to the welfare of people, it was development-oriented and devoted to the upliftment of the weak. Paying tribute to Late Shri Pathak, CM Shri Chouhan has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul.

