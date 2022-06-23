CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to the great revolutionary, educationist, thinker Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary. CM Shri Chouhan paid floral tributes by garlanding the portrait of Dr. Mukherjee in the auditorium at the residence office.

Dr. Mukherjee was born on 6 July 1901 in Kolkata. He became the Vice Chancellor of Kolkata University at the young age of 33. He was a strong proponent of the notion that culturally we are all one. He entered politics with the aim of awakening the spirit of nationalism. He always considered Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India. He passed away on June 23, 1953.