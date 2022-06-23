CM Shivraj Chouhan plants saplings of Peepal, Cassia and Gular Saplings planted to celebrate 18th foundation day of evening daily ‘Sham Tak’

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Shri Shashank Dubey, Publisher and Editor of evening daily, ‘Sham Tak’, published from Bhopal and his team planted saplings on the occasion of the 18th foundation day of the daily newspaper. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted Peepal, Cassia and Gular saplings in the Smart City garden. Sushri Ritu Dubey, Sushri Nandini Dubey, Sushri Jayati Dubey, Shri Sheshrao Solanki, Shri Ramkrishna Pandey, Shri Surjit Prajapati, Shri Dinesh Soni and Shri Chandresh also took part in the plantation programme.

The evening daily newspaper Sham Tak, being published from Bhopal for the last 17 years, is committed to alerting the general public about the dangers of climate change and global warming and motivating people to organize environment-protection activities. Also, the newspaper publishes activities related to Green Madhya Pradesh prominently. The newspaper family is celebrating its 18th foundation day with its readers, family, friends and colleagues by planting saplings.

Importance of plants

Among the saplings planted in the Smart Garden today, Peepal purifies the environment and has religious and Ayurvedic significance as well. Similarly, the bark and leaves of Cassia are used in making Ayurvedic medicines. Saptaparni is an evergreen medicinal tree, which has great importance in Ayurveda. According to Ayurveda, Gular is helpful in the diagnosis of many diseases. It is also a much revered tree.