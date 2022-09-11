CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan checks preparations for SHG conference in Karahal

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today took stock of the preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Karahal in Sheopur district and the orientation-cum-conference of Self-Help Groups. After discussing with the administrative officers about the preparations, he also gave instructions. The Chief Minister seemed satisfied with the arrangements. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought information from senior officials of the Forest Department about the entire process of the relocation of cheetahs from Namibia (Africa) in the Kuno National Park. He also discussed with the officers involved in this important responsibility.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Forest and Environment Shri Bhupendra Yadav, MP Shri V.D. Sharma, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture and Sheopur district in-charge Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha, MLA Shri Sitaram Adivasi, Principal Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development Department Shri Umakant Umrao, Commissioner of Gwalior and Chambal divisions Shri Ashish Saxena, ADGP Shri Rajesh Chawla, Collector Sheopur Shri Shivam Verma, Superintendent of Police Shri Alok Kumar Singh and officers of the concerned department were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discussed about the stage, meeting arrangements, drinking water, emergency services including medical facilities and security arrangements in connection with Prime Minister Shri Modi’s visit to Karahal on September 17. He also inquired about the work being done in the direction of orientation of self-help groups. He also reviewed in detail the arrangements made at the venue and the transportation of members of the Self-Help Group to and from the orientation program. The Chief Minister directed the administrative officers to complete all the preparations within the time limit. He also saw the tents and other arrangements put up at the venue for the visit of the Prime Minister. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also gave important suggestions and instructions to the administrative officers to make all the arrangements effective. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also discussed the media plan with the administrative officers.

Conference of women of Self Help Groups

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought information about the orientation of the women of the Self-Help Groups associated with the MP State Rural Livelihood Mission and the preparations for the co-conference to be held at Karahal in Sheopur district. He directed the departmental officers that necessary arrangements should be made for the women participating in the conference. The groups also sought information about the activities of vegetable and milk production, incense sticks, handwash, soap making, agriculture and animal husbandry based livelihood activities and operation of Aajeevika Poshan Vatika. Prime Minister Shri Modi will seek information about the entrepreneurship of the members of the group.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia and Sheopur district in-charge minister Bharat Singh Kushwaha welcomed Chief Minister Chouhan with a bouquet on his arrival at Karahal Helipad.