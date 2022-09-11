Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates and lays foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 55.03 in Sundernagar AC

New Delhi: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental schemes worth Rs. 55.03 crore in Sundernagar assembly constituency of Mandi district today and presided over the “Labharthi Samwad” programme at Jawahar Park in Sundernagar.

Addressing a huge public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the State Government was organizing 75 programs across the state to commemorate the 75 years of Independence and the 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh. The main objective of these programs was to celebrate the golden journey of the state and to make the new generation aware of glorious struggle of India’s independence, he added.

He said that the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh had given top priority to all-round development of the state and the welfare and upliftment of every section of society. He said that 3.35 lakh families had been benefitted under Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna in the state by spending Rs 134 crore. 21 thousand people had been benefitted through Mukhya Mantri Sahara Yojna, with an expenditure of Rs 120 crore. Where as 6626 girls got the benefit of Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna, with an expenditure of 20.54 crore.

Chief Minister said that Rs. 325.58 crore had been spent under HIMCARE scheme and 3.42 lakh people were able to get the benefit of this scheme. The State government has also made the provision for free electricity upto 125 units to people and free drinking water in the rural areas, added the Chief Minister. He said that 7,20,514 people were getting social security pension in the state on which Rs 3052 crore had been spent till date.

Jai Ram Thakur said that due to the record development works of “Double Engine” Government in State and Centre, BJP was getting immense public support. Now leaders of other parties are also joining BJP, added Chief Minister. He said that the people of the state would again bring the BJP to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Referring to the development of Sundernagar assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said that Rs. 5.64 crore had been spent on Nihri Ropa Bandla road, Rs. 4.17 crore on Dhawal Batwara road, Rs. 9.79 crore on Salapar Serikothi road, Rs. 9.24 crore on Sehli-Chowhri road and 7.18 crore on Sundernagar-Bina road Rs. and taring of Kateru-Salapad via Paudakothi road had been completed with the cost of Rs. 7.25 crore.

He said that works of two bridges on Bayla Khad had been completed at the total cost of Rs. 1.81 crore. Bridge on Pungha-Kapahi road worth Rs. 4.83 crore, bridge on Sundernagar-Maramsit via Gharanda road worth Rs. two crore, Saul Serikothi Khad bridge Rs. 3.16 crore and the work of Suketi Khad bridge worth Rs. two crore on Mangalah-Mairamsit road had been completed.

He said that Rs. 2.88 crore had been spent on community health center Dehar building, Rs 8.04 crore on degree college building of Nihri, Rs. 2.11 crore on science lab of Senior Secondary School (Boys) Sundernagar, Rs. 12 crore on Mother and Child hospital Sundernagar and Rs. 10.69 crore were spent on Cluster University building at Sundernagar.

The Chief Minister said that about Rs. 255 crore had been spent in Sundernagar area under various schemes of Jal Shakti Department. These include 37 drinking water schemes worth Rs. 210 crore, 12 irrigation schemes worth Rs. 23 crore, sewerage schemes worth Rs. 19.36 crore and flood control works worth Rs. 2.15 crore.

He said that the problem of water crisis in all the wards of the Sundernagar had been resolved with the construction of lift drinking water scheme costing Rs. 23.21 crore. He said that the work of drinking water scheme for Dehar and adjoining areas with Rs. 30 crore has been almost completed. Apart from this, the work of lift drinking water scheme Chamukha Nalani at a cost of Rs. 2.89 crore and work of parking at Chatrokhdi at a cost of about Rs. 11 crore was in progress, he added.

Chief Minister announced a Primary Health Center for Paudakothi, veterinary dispensaries for village Bajihan and Shegal. He also announced to upgrade veterinary dispensary Hadaboi as veterinary hospital, opening of Patwar circle in Dharanda of Gram Panchayat Khilda, upgradation of Nihari police post to police station, Renaming of Nihari College on the name of Swami Vivekananda Mahavidyalaya and Senior Secondary School Maloh as Shaheed Dina Nath Senior Secondary School Maloh.

Earlier, Chief Minister inaugurated Assistant Commissioner State Taxes and Excise office building and residence worth Rs. 2.54 crore, Government Polytechnic College mechanical department building constructed at a cost of Rs. 5.58 crore and a foot bridge at Chatrokhadi Chowk constructed at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore. Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of lift irrigation scheme Banthal worth Rs 10.52 crore, Strengthening of Bari Khad Natan source to be completed at the cost of Rs. 1.79 crore. He also laid the foundation stone worth Rs. 1.5 crore Alsaid Khad source strengthening and building of Government Degree College Dehar which will be constructed at the estimated cost of Rs. 30 crore.

Chairman Zila Parishad Pal Verma, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, Elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, Senior Officers of various departments and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.