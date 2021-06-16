CM Naveen Pattanik interacts with newly appointed doctors, says more than 8.5 k Cr invested to boost health infrastructure

Bhubaneswar : Odisha CM Naveen Pattanik today interacted virtually with the 786 newly appointed doctors selected through the Odisha Public Service Commission and said that more than 8,500 crore is being invested by the government on boosting medical facilities and infrastructure .

CM congratulated all the doctors for their big achievement and said that you all are the frontline warriors as well as the life saviors turning inspiration for many. The high spirits of medical officials have helped us in efficiently fighting any challenges during the unprecedented pandemic and prioritizing the health sector we are looking forward to big investments in this area.

He also mentioned, all of you are joining during a very challenging times in the midst of the second wave in the country. Even though the cases are coming down, we all need to be extremely careful.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Health Naba Das, Chief Secretary Suresh Kumar Mahapatra, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra and other senior officials.