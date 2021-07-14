CM Naveen Pattanik dedicates MRI and CT Scan services at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik today dedicated MRI and CT Scan services at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer in Cuttack on virtual platform and said that in the next 2-3 years, we will have sufficient latest facilities within the State for cancer care and our people need not go to other cities for treatment as well as can access these services free-of-cost .

The Government is committed to provide the best care to the cancer patients in the State, said that we are investing in upgrading and expanding the facilities at this institute to make it a leading Centre in the country.

Further, Health and Family Welfare Sri Naba Kisore Das, Hon’ble MLA, Cuttack-Choudwar Shri Souvik Biswal, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Shri P.K. Mohapatra attended the meeting while, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5-T) Sri V. K. Pandian moderated.