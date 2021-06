Bhubaneswar : In a big announcement, CM Naveen Pattnaik on Friday announced a grant of worth Rs 25 crore by Western Odisha Development Corporation (WODC) for efficient Covid management in Western Odisha districts.

On the other hand , Pattanik had also announced another assistance of Rs 25 crore to WDOC for Covid management in 11 districts of Western Odisha i.e. Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Sonepur & Sundergarh.