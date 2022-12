Bhubaneswar : Addressing 51st Conference of All Odisha Lawyers’ Association, CM Naveen Patnaik said lawyers are pivot of justice system & they represent bridge between justice seeker & delivery of justice and highlighted how justice delivery system is dependent on efficiency of lawyers.

CM said,” Govt is committed to deliver justice to vulnerable sections and mentioned about number of steps to reach out to weaker sections through various institutional mechanisms such as Madhu Babu Legal Aid Camps at panchayats, legal literacy camps via Legal Services Authority.” CM hoped lawyers will stand behind efforts for delivery of justice to people who are far away from complexities of legal system.

CM said Govt is very sympathetic to the welfare of lawyers’ community. Mentioning about a welfare trust for advocates with annual grant of ₹5 Cr, CM said Govt is also working to improve the infra of courts in the state & established Judicial Infrastructure Management Agency.