Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Education Odisha as Odisha has been placed among top 10 states in Performance Grading Index 2020-21 for States & UTs by Ministry of Education.

CM tweets, ” Congratulations @SMEOdisha as #Odisha has been placed among top 10 states in Performance Grading Index 2020-21 for States & UTs by @EduMinOfIndia. With effective implementation of policies & initiatives,Odisha has jumped to Rank 10 in 2020-21 from Rank 14 in 2019-20.”

Attaining level 3 of PGI, #Odisha has scored 877 points out of 1,000 across 70 parameters. The parameters have been grouped into five broad categories of Learning Outcomes, Access, Infrastructure & Facilities, Equity, and Governance Process, said Ptnaik.