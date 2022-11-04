Odisha emerges as one of the top 10 ranked states by securing 877 points out of 1000 in Performing Grade Index (PGI) 2020-21

Bhubaneswar : Odisha has made significant improvements in Performing Grade Index (PGI) 2020-21 and has emerged as one of the top 10 ranked states by securing 877 points out of 1000. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble CM, the state has improved its score in all 5 performance indicators, informs Education Odisha.

Odisha has secured 838 points for the 2019-20 academic year against 749 points in 2018-19.

Introduction of OAVS & Mo School, digital learning initiatives at the time of COVID pandemic, state-of-the-art infrastructure under 5T HST & prioritisation in areas of interventions have ushered in a visible transformation, thereby making it shine at the national platform.

The Union Education Ministry had devised PGI for states and UTs to provide insights and data driven mechanisms on the performance and achievements of school education. The report assesses states and UTs across 54 parameters.