CM Jai Ram Thakur thanks PM for Announcing PM-CARES for Children Scheme

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a special ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme for all those orphaned due to Covid-19, which will include a corpus of Rs.10 lakh for each child till he or she attains the age of 18 years.



Jai Ram Thakur was interacting with the members of media after inaugurating Rs. 1.50 crore 20 kiloliters liquid oxygen plant and emergency lab at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla today.



Earlier, Chief Minister also inaugurated modern X-ray plant, 4-D Ultra Sound machine and Medical Oxygen Plant at Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla set up at the cost of Rs. 41 lakh, Rs. 67 lakh and Rs. 65 lakh respectively.



Jai Ram Thakur said that children orphaned due to Covid-19 would be given admission in Central Schools, Navodaya Vidyalaya and Sainik Schools etc. and the expenses would be borne by the Government. He said that the Government would also bear the expenses of the students studying in private schools.



Chief Minister said that every such student would be enrolled as beneficiary under Ayushman Bharat Yojna and the premium amount of these children would be paid by PM-CARES till they attain the age of 18 years.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was committed for ensuring welfare of such children and has initiated various schemes for their betterment. He said that under Chief Minister Bal Seva Yojna every such orphaned child would be provided Rs. 3500 per month out of which Rs. 2000 would be provided by the Central Government and Rs. 1500 by the State Government. He said that Government would also give priority to admit such orphan children in Child Care Centres provided they are willing. He said that orphan girls would be given priority in admission in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. He said that State Government would also provide Rs. 51000 to orphan girls under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadaan Yojna.



Chief Minister said that 20 kilolitres Oxygen Plant established at Indira Gandhi Medical College Shimla would ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to Covid-19 patients as well as other patients. He said that this plant would enhance oxygen capacity of Medical College from 525 cylinders to over 1600 cylinders. He said that emergency Lab in IGMC Shimla would be functional 24×7.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the X-ray plant and 4-D ultrasound machine would provide latest treatment and diagnostic facilities to the patients in Kamla Nehru Hospital and this would also minimize their dependency on IGMC Shimla. He said that medical oxygen plan would also facilitate critically ill patients in the hospital.



Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi, Principal IGMC Dr. Rajneesh Pathania, Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. Janak Raj and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.







Related