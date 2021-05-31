“New categories identified as priority groups for Covid Vaccination”- says Himachal Health Department

Shimla:

A spokesperson of Health department informed here today that new categories of employees have been added to the priority groups for the purpose of Covid vaccination in the State. These categories include employees of Agriculture department including staff of HP State Agricultural Marketing Board, Horticulture department, Information and Public Relations department, Excise and Taxation and Rural Development department.



He further informed that for vaccination these employees will have to produce a certificate duly signed and verified by the authorities who have been notified to certify the same. He said that Deputy Director, Subject Matter specialist or HoDs have been authorized to certify employees of Agriculture and Horticulture departments.



District Public Relations Officer, Director IPR have been authorized to certify employees of IPR department. He said that Excise & Taxation Officer or HoD shall certify employees of Excise department and BDO, PO or DRDA shall certify employees of RD department. Staff working in the Prosecution department shall be certified by Director or Joint Director Prosecution.



This is in addition to the earlier 33 categories identified by the State for prioritization for the purpose of Covid-19 vaccination, making it to a total of 38 state prioritized groups.



He added that it is the responsibility of the issuing authority to ensure that genuine persons are certified. The vaccines for these employees group shall be allocated under Front Line Workers category. He appealed that all the persons should get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.





Related