CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates and lays foundation stone of 21 development schemes of Rs. 117 crore

New Delhi :Announces upgradation of Sub Tehsil Bharari to Tehsil and new Sub-Division of Public Works Department in Kapahra

Sub Tehsil Bharari would be upgraded to tehsil besides opening of new sub-division of Public Works Department in Kapahra and PWD section in Bhaged. These announcements were made by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a massive public meeting at Ghandalwin near Ladraur after performing inaugurations and foundation stones of 21 developmental schemes worth about Rs. 117 crore for Ghumarwin assembly constituency of Bilaspur district today.

Chief Minister also announced opening of Horticulture Research & Extension Center to promote Horticulture in hot area, opening of new section of Jal Shakti Department at Kapahada and Bhaged, upgradation of Government High Schools, Bhaged, Pantehada and Kallar to Government Senior Secondary Schools, starting of Medical classes in Government Senior Secondary School, Dadhol, commerce classes in Government Senior Secondary Schools Panoh, Kathlag, Chhat and Kot and science classes in Government Senior Secondary Schools Galiyan and Amarpur. He also announced upgradation of Government Primary School Sandyar to Government Middle School and Government Middle School Haritlyangar to Government High School.

Jai Ram Thkaur also announced Primary Health Centre Dadhol and Community Health Centre, Hatwar to 10 bedded health institution. He announced opening of veterinary dispensaries at Panyala (Kothi) and Paplah. He announced transferring of BEEO-I from Ghumarwin to Bharari. He said that two posts each of Lab Technician would be sanctioned for CHC Bharari and CHC Ghumarwin.

Chief Minister said that the present State Government has today completed four and a half year in office and all these years have remained dedicated towards the welfare and betterment of the poor and downtrodden. He said that despite the pandemic, the Government ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted. He also gave credit of this development to the cooperation and support of the people of the State. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special attachment with the State and its people. Prime Minister chose historic Ridge Shimla for addressing the people of the country to mark completion of eight years in office of the NDA government at the Centre and Dharmashala for holding Chief Secretaries Conference, which shows his benevolence towards the people of the State, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State has succeeded in getting Rs 10000 crore central projects sanctioned for the State, besides the Centre has provided the State one AIIMS, four Medical Colleges and Medical Devices Park. He said that even than the opposition leaders were alleging that the Centre has done nothing for the State. He also accused the opposition leaders of using foul language against him, which shows their frustration. He said that the State Government has started several welfare schemes for the poor and vulnerable sections of the society during this period and the Congress leaders were saying that they would discontinue these schemes when they would come to power.

Chief Minister said that the people of all the four States of the country have once again reposed their faith in the BJP Governments and have completed rejected the Congress. The people of the State would also create a history by ensuring Mission Repeat in the State so that the pace of development goes uninterrupted, he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rs. 95 lakh Primary Health Centre Hatwar, Rs. 3.41 crore bridge over Drug khad on Bara Da Ghatt to Bum via Salaun road, Rs. 2.29 crore LWSS to PC habitation of GP Mundkhar and Talao Plasla in tehsil Ghumarwin, Rs. 1.09 crore additional rooms for GSSS (Girls) Ghumarwin, Rs.89 lakh GSSS Science Lab building at Hatwar, Rs. 66 lakh foot bridges on NH-103 near Civil Hospital Ghumarwin, Rs. 92 lakh retrofitting of LWSS to PC habitation of census village Mahrana, Bhagret, Makri, Salaon Upparl in Ghumarwin constituency to provide FHTC to left-out households under JJM, Rs. 5.02 crore retrofitting of LWSS Chhatt Himar in GP Kotlu Brahmana in Ghumarwin constituency, Rs.1.34 crore e-library on existing Library etc. at GDC Ghumarwin, Rs. 70 lakh Electrical Sub Division building of HPSEBL Bharari and Rs. 14 lakh two rooms in Government Middle School Ghandalwin. He also performed opening ceremony of Government Degree College at Ghandalwin.

Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of Rs. 1.85 crore link road to village Bhagadban, Rs.3.89 crore building of H.P. Board of School Education at Ghumarwin, Rs. 12.34 crore augmentation of LWSS Kothi, Paniyala and GWSS Auhar, Rs. 8.27 crore augmentation of LWSS Diara and Lanjhta, Rs. 15.73 crore LIS Auhar, Palthian, Sepra, Bakroa, Paleh, Peharwin, Majhasu and adjoining area under JSV Division Ghumarwin, Rs. 3.61 crore Rain Water Harvesting structure across Seer khad for recharging various irrigation and water supply schemes, Rs. 20.96 crore augmentation of LWSS to MC Ghumarwin, Rs. 13.53 crore sewerage scheme to left out area of MC Ghumarwin and Rs. 19.03 crore drinking water supply scheme from Satluj river to Karloti, Kapahra and Fatoh area.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rajinder Garg, while welcoming the Chief Minister, said that Ghumarwin area has witnessed unparallelled development during the tenure of the present State Government. He said that this ‘Aabhar Rally’ was organized to thank the Chief Minister for always being considerate towards the developmental demands of the people of the constituency. He also thanked the Chief Minister for starting Degree College at Ghandalwin. He said that the college would prove a boon to over 25000 population of the area, besides over ten panchayats of neighbouring Bhoranj Vidhan Sabha area of Hamirpur district. He also detailed a few developmental demands of the area and urged.

Ghumarwin Mandal BJP President Suresh welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

MLA Bhoranj and Deputy Chief Whip Kamlesh Kumari, MLA Sadar Subhash Thakur, MLA Jhandutta J.R. Katwal, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal, Chairman HP Board of School Education Dr Suresh Soni, District BJP President Swatanter Sakhiyan, Bilaspur district Co-Incharge BJP Dr Seema Thakur, Swami Rajinder Giri were present on the occasion among others.