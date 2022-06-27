Team NABARD apprises Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on their initiatives in Mizoram

New Delhi :Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati had an interaction with NABARD officials at the Raj Bhavan this morning. In this meeting, a team of officers led by Shri KVSSLV Prasada Rao, GM, NABARD, Mizoram Office apprised the Governor of the several vital initiatives of NABARD in the state of Mizoram.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati shared his appreciation of the valuable roles played by NABARD within Mizoram for important developmental activities. He urged the NABARD officials to continue to give financial assistance to the state’s agencies and the individuals for taking up initiatives, especially in the Agriculture and allied sector. He also stressed on the importance of creating more livelihood opportunities in backyard poultry and inland fisheries sectors.

Shri Prasada Rao highlighted the NABARD’s initiatives in the state of Mizoram which inter alia included refinancing to the banks in the state, financial support to the State Government for the creation of rural infrastructure under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), creation of warehousing facilities under Warehousing Infrastructure Fund and various developmental initiatives in farm and off-farm sectors.

As per the presentation, the NABARD extended refinance of Rs.115 crore to the Mizoram Rural Banks and Mizoram Coop. Apex Bank during 2021-22. The sanctions to the Government of Mizoram under RIDF amounted to Rs.311 crore during 2021-22, taking the cumulative sanction to Rs.1907 crore to the State Government. There are about 495 ongoing projects and the drawable balance is Rs.440 crore. Quick implementation of the ongoing projects is crucial to avail of the funds under RIDF.

Shri T Guite, DGM and Shri Diginjay Rawal, Asst. Manager from NABARD were also present in this meeting.