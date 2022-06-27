CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates and lays foundation stone of various projects worth Rs. 112.68 crore in Shri Naina

New Delhi :Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stone of development projects worth Rs. 112.68 crore at Shri Naina Devi Ji Vidhan Sabha area in district Bilaspur.

While addressing a public meeting at Ghawandal Chowk in Shri Naina Devi Ji area, the, Chief Minister announced to open Degree College at Swarghat to facilitate the students of Shri Naina Devi ji Vidhan Sabha area and Nalagarh Vidhan Sabha area.

He said that Shakti Senior Secondary School at Shri Naina Devi ji would be brought under Himachal Government. He announced Primary Education Block office at Shri Naina Devi ji, Up-gradation of Primary Health Centre Bhakra to Community Health Centre, Kanungo Circle at Bassi and Patwar Circle at Tarward, Saloa and Tenbol. He also announced Ayurvedic Dispensary at Dhulet and provision of funds for more than half dozen link roads in Shri Naina Devi ji area.

Chief Minister directed the officers to take appropriate actions for up gradation of Government Middle School Mandayali, Swana, Dadoh, Bhated, Sidhsuh, Samtehan and Uttper. He said that necessary steps would be take to rename Uttper School to Shaheed Vijay Kumar. Besides this, necessary action would be take to open Veterinary Dispensary at Manjed and upgradation of Majari, Tarsuh and Zakatkhana.

Earlier, Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated various development projects in Shri Naina Devi Vidhan Sabha area which include Rs. 4.35 crore Tarsuh to Samtehan road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, upgradation of Guru ka Lahaur Dawat road of Rs. 8.56 crore and Rs. 3.44 crore lift drinking water scheme for various villages of Gram Panchayat Tarsu and Lehadi. He also inaugurated office of Block Medical Officer at Shri Naina Devi ji.

Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stone of Rs. 66.69 crore source level augmentation of various water supply schemes under sub division Swarghat, Rs. 14.15 crore lift water supply scheme Sawahan and Bhakra Makri and construction of elevator with expenditure of Rs. 5.99 crore. He also laid foundation stone of suspended glass deck at Shri Naina Devi ji for temple trust Shri Naina Devi ji to be constructed at cost of Rs. 5.10 crore and arrival hall at bus stand for temple trust of Naina Devi ji to cost of Rs. 2.37 crore. He laid foundation stone of procurement and installation of various audio-video solutions for temple allied cultural activities at cost of Rs. 1.30 crore, rain shelter of Rs. 33 lakh and installation of fire hydrants at Shri Naina Devi ji area of Rs. 40 lakh.

Chief Minister said that the foundation stone laid for construction of barrier free elevator would facilitate specially-abled persons, pregnant women, Senior citizens visiting Shri Naina Devi Ji. He said that the construction of suspended glass deck would facilitate pilgrims and local residents to enjoy adventurous and panoramic view of Govind Sagar, besides giving boost to tourism in the area. The Audio Video system would facilitate in providing live darshan of deity during walk from bus stand to temple and will also help to communicate important messages to pilgrims during rush hours.

Chief Minister said that Rs. 136 crore has been sanctioned for 16 drinking water schemes in Shri Naina Devi Ji Vidhan Sabha area. Under this, a provision of Rs. 34.19 crore has been made for five drinking water schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission. About 42289 households out of 43573 households under Jal Shakti Division Bilaspur have been provided with tap water connection and the remaining households would be provided with drinking water connections by September. As many as 98626 households out of 100179 households have been provided drinking water connections in district Bilaspur and remaining 1553 households would be provided drinking water connections by September under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Jai Ram Thakur said that under Jal Jeevan Mission 37 drinking water schemes were in progress, with a total outlay of Rs. 317 crore in the District. He said that 16 Drinking Water Schemes worth Rs. 136 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission and other schemes were sanctioned for Shri Naina Devi Ji Assembly Constituency.

He said that in order to gain people’s support and trust, there is a need to understand the plight of the people and ensure all-round development by rising above political vendetta. Due to this vision of BJP the people of Country and State have shown trust in the party’s leadership.

Chief Minister paid obeisance at Shri Naina Devi Ji temple. He also flagged off HRTC Bus Shri Naina Devi-Kolanwala Toba-Shimla and restarted bus service on Swarghat-Una route.

Chief Minister was presented with a cheque of Rs. 10 lakh by Temple Trust Employee association on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur Pankaj Rai honoured the Chief Minister. Superintendent of Police S.R. Rana and other senior officer were also present on this occasion.

Vice-Chairman of Disaster Management Authority Randhir Sharma, also expressed his views on this occasion.

Lower Bilaspur BJP Mandal President Bal Krishan Thakur welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

Former MLA Nalagarh K.L. Thakur, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions were also present along with others on this occasion.

